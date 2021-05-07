Emma Faulds: Pathologist unable to determine cause of death
A pathologist has told the Emma Faulds murder trial he could not determine a cause of death due to the condition of her body.
Ms Faulds' remains were found in Glentrool Forest, Dumfriesshire, on 12 June 2019.
The jury previously heard a police dog made the discovery six weeks after the 39-year-old was reported missing.
Ross Willox, 41, denies murdering Ms Faulds at his home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on 28 April 2019.
Pathologist Dr John Williams told the High Court in Glasgow he carried out a post mortem examination on Ms Faulds.
But Dr Williams said he was "limited" in what he could establish from her remains due to the state of decomposition.
Under questioning from prosecutor Paul Kearney he also said he could not be "definite" as to when Ms Faulds died.
Dr Williams' report did confirm she had no fractures to the arms, legs or ribs and no "significant natural disease" was detected.
Mr Kearney asked the witness: "So nothing to point to a natural cause, but, with the great caveat, your examination was affected by the state of decomposition?"
Dr Williams replied: "That is right."
The trial heard toxicology samples taken from Ms Faulds revealed evidence of cocaine and alcohol.
Reading from his report, Dr Williams said: "In summary, the medical cause of death has not been established.
"The degree of decomposition has limited many aspects of the post mortem."
As a result, the jury was told the cause of death must be ruled as "unascertained".
The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.