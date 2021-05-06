Man in serious condition after Paisley stabbing attack
A 50-year-old man is in hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a targeted attack in Renfrewshire.
Police said officers were called to reports of a man being stabbed on Broomlands Street, Paisley, at about 09:15 on Thursday.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault.
Police Scotland said the incident was not related to the nearby polling station at Martyrs Church Hall or to the election.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the assault or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage to contact them.
Det Insp Ian Ross said: "This has been a targeted attack, with the two individuals known to each other, and one is now in a very serious condition in hospital."