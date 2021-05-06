Quad biker abandons seriously injured passenger after Wishaw crash
- Published
Police are searching for a quad bike rider who fled the scene of a crash that left his passenger with serious head injuries.
The crash happened in Kenilworth Avenue in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, at about 06:45.
The rider initially stopped at the scene but then made off, leaving his 36-year-old passenger behind.
The injured man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Sgt Scott Sutherland, of Police Scotland, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the quad bike either before or after the incident.
"In particular, if you have dash cam footage that may help with our investigation then please get in touch."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.