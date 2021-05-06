Speeding driver jailed for five years for killing Uddingston pensioner
A driver who killed a 79-year-old woman while speeding in a car with faulty brakes has been jailed for five years.
David Harper was travelling at 45mph in a 30mph zone when he struck Margaret McGinnes as she crossed a road to go to church in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.
He hit the brakes but the wheels locked up and the car went into a skid.
Vehicle examiners found that a cable to the anti-lock braking system (ABS) was frayed.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that taxi drivers at the scene said they were alarmed at the speed Harper, 34, was driving at.
Judge Lord Fairley said Harper knew there was a fault with the vehicle's ABS because a warning light on the dashboard had been illuminated.
He told the father-of-two that his conduct and previous convictions, which included a dangerous driving offence, meant a custodial sentence was appropriate.
Harper had denied causing the death of Mrs McGinnes by driving dangerously, but his attempt to plead guilty to careless driving was not accepted.
The judge also banned Harper from driving for 10 years and six months and told him he would have to pass an extended test if he ever wanted to hold a driving licence again.