Emma Faulds: Police dog indicated body scent during car search
- Published
Jurors in the Emma Faulds murder trial have been told a police dog trained in the scent of dead bodies gave a "positive indication" during the search of a car.
The High Court in Glasgow heard a Jaguar was examined by PC Neil Gunderson and his dog on 8 May 2019.
Ross Willox, 41, denies murdering Ms Faulds, 39, at his home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on 28 April 2019.
Her body was found six weeks later in Glentrool Forest, Dumfriesshire.
PC Gunderson told the jury he had been asked to check a number of vehicles in the inquiry with his dog, Max, who specialises in "victim recovery".
The trial was shown the footage of Max searching the Jaguar during checks which spanned two days.
PC Gunderson, who is based at Fettes station in Edinburgh, told prosecutor Paul Kearney it appeared Max had "heightened interest" in the vehicle.
The officer added: "He is very aware...that there is something there that he would like to get closer to."
'Positive indication'
Later in the footage, the dog appears to repeatedly bark at the boot area of the Jaguar.
PC Gunderson said to him it was "clear" Max was giving "an indication".
Mr Kearney asked: "Do you have any doubt of it being a positive indication from your dog in what he is trained to find?"
PC Gunderson: "I have no doubt whatsoever."
Mr Willox denies the accusations.
The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.