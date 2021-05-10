'Sea kayaking helps my recovery from depression'
By Steven McKenzie
BBC Scotland Highlands and Islands reporter
- Published
Nick Ray has lived with severe depression for about 20 years, but finds relief exploring Scotland's coast in his sea kayak.
The 57-year-old is open about his struggles with mental health.
On Twitter he describes himself as a depression sufferer and survivor, and suicide prevention advocate.
His own experience of depression has seen him end up in hospital on several occasions, including last year, and make an attempt to take his own life.
Nick says being outdoors - especially kayaking, a pursuit he took up about 35 years ago - plays a huge part in his recovery.
"I feel very much at home in the outdoor realm and at ease with myself," he says.
Nick grew up in Zimbabwe in southern Africa and would join his father for adventures in the bush, and has worked as an Outward Bound instructor in Africa and Britain.
Nick moved to Scotland about 20 years ago and with his wife Karen, who is from Glasgow, has a son and a daughter. Nick and Karen live in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides.
"I love living in Scotland," says Nick. "It has thousands of miles of coastline to explore.
"There is a sense of wilderness but you are usually still within reach of a settlement or a small house.
"Exploring Scotland's coastline I get that feeling of being somewhere exotic."
In his kayak, Nick says he finds metaphors for his experiences with depression.
"When I am paddling against the tide I know in a few hours I will be helped along by it," he says. "In terms of depression, when I am really struggling I know it won't last forever and better times are ahead."
He adds: "When I am out in the kayak I can focus on the present and enjoy a moment, and not worry about things in the past or worry about the future."
Mental health and connecting with nature
Almost two thirds of adults in Scotland have said being close to nature improves their mood, according to research by the Mental Health Foundation Scotland.
But the study to mark Mental Health Awareness Week also suggested one in 10 people found it difficult to access nature when they wanted to.
Mental Health Foundation Scotland has called for a national strategy to ensure the provision of "safe and accessible green spaces".
Director Lee Knifton said: "Connecting with nature is good for our mental health as it helps reduce feelings of worry, anxiety and stress. In turn, it boosts positive emotions such as joy and calmness.
"That's why we're encouraging people this Mental Health Awareness Week to connect with nature in a way that feels good to them, whether that's going for a walk in the park, looking after a houseplant, outdoor swimming, or bagging a Munro.
Nick posts photographs and videos of his Scottish adventures on social media.
They include stunning seascapes from the Inner Hebrides and encounters with wildlife, including seabirds and seals.
During a recent paddle Nick was approached by a small group of dolphins.
"At the beginning of the day I said I would love to see a basking shark or some other wildlife," he says. "The dolphins were like a gift."
The dolphins broke off from feeding and approached Nick's kayak, swam under it before three of them jumped out of the water in front of the kayak.
"I cheered and clapped," says Nick, who can be heard thanking the dolphins on his video of the encounter.
Next year, to mark his 59th birthday, Nick plans to paddle around Scotland's coast "following tides and the flow of water", exploring locations he has not visited before and finishing his adventure on his 60th birthday.