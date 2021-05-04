Fire crews tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centre
Firefighters worked through the night to bring a large fire under control in the centre of Glasgow.
They were called to the blaze in a derelict building on High Street at 01:27.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene and crews discovered a well-developed fire, a spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.
More resources were sent and nine fire engines and two height appliances were still there at 07:00.
The blaze temporarily affected low-level trains stopping at High Street station, with passengers asked to travel to Glasgow Queen Street.
Roads in the area, including parts of High Street, Duke Street and West George Street, were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.