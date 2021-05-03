Two injured in suspected gas explosion in East Kilbride
Two people have been injured in a suspected gas explosion in South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to a third floor flat in East Kilbride, at about 11:25 on Monday.
A number of people have been evacuated from the surrounding buildings on Main Street as a precaution.
Windows at the property appeared to have been blown out, and the roof was badly damaged.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Two people have been injured and are being attended to by paramedics."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue said they immediately mobilised six appliances and specialist rescue equipment after hearing reports of a fire.
A SFRS spokesperson said: "Crews remain in attendance as they work to make the building safe and road closures are in place."