Biker dies after crashing into tree in North Ayrshire
A man has died after his motorbike crashed into a tree in North Ayrshire.
The 54-year-old was seriously hurt in the crash on the B777 on Thursday when his red Honda left the road south of the road's junction with the B775 for Lugton.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
However, police confirmed that the man died on Saturday from his injuries and urged anyone who may have seen the incident to get in touch.
Police in Glasgow have also asked for help following an unrelated road crash on Dumbarton Road, Scotstoun on Friday in which a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured.
Serious leg injuries
A blue and white Suzuki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a blue Audi A3 car at the junction with Redgate Place at about 20:50.
The 16-year-old rider is being treated for serious leg injuries but his condition is stable.
The car driver was not hurt.
Sgt Grant MacIver said: "I would like anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not already spoken to police to come forward. I am especially keen to hear from drivers who may have dashcam footage from the street at the time of the crash as that could provide very helpful to our investigation."