Fire crews tackle wildfire on Isle of Coll
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on the Isle of Coll after a fire broke out at a garage on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted just after 13:00 and continued to fight the blaze on Friday evening.
It is understood the fire originated at the garage then spread to grassland near the village of Arinagour.
The incident was initially attended by volunteer firefighters on Coll, who were later supported by a crew from the island of Mull.
Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said two appliances attended in total. No injuries have been reported.
Earlier this month, firefighters warned of an "high to extreme" risk of wildfires across central Scotland following recent dry weather.