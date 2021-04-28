Emma Faulds murder trial told of CCTV evidence
A car similar to one owned by a murder accused was caught on CCTV about 12 miles from where the body of Emma Faulds was found, a court has heard.
Ross Willox denies killing Emma and dumping her body at Glentrool Forest in Dumfries and Galloway in April 2019.
The High Court in Glasgow was told a car similar to his Mercedes SUV was filmed in the village of Straiton the day after she was due to meet him.
The jury was also told Mr Willox was later filmed buying bottles of bleach.
Emma Faulds had met Ross Willox while working at Kilmarnock Prison, and the pair were due to meet at his home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, on Sunday 28 April, the trial heard previously.
Giving evidence, Det Insp Fraser Spence said he became part of a missing person's investigation, and was in charge of co-ordinating CCTV footage.
The court heard that a black Mercedes SUV assessed by police as belonging to Mr Willox was spotted in Prestwick at 9:31 on Monday 29 April, then in Ayr at 9:39, Turnberry at 9:58 and Girvan at 10:05.
The jury was shown this as well as CCTV footage from Straiton, filmed at about 12:28.
Det Insp Spence confirmed that the spot where Emma's body was found was about 12 miles south of Straiton.
Jurors were also shown footage from the following day which showed a man, identified by police as Mr Willox, purchasing four bottles of bleach.
The jury had earlier been shown CCTV footage of Emma's last known movements on the Sunday.
The first clip showed her at 15:32 in Fullerton Street, Kilmarnock, near her flat with her dog Maverick.
The next clip showed her shopping in Home Bargains at 16:36.
She was wearing blue jeans, light coloured trainers, a turquoise top and a jacket, and used a pink coloured purse.
Further footage from a car dash-cam revealed that her blue BMW was parked outside Mr Willox's home at 17:39 that same day.
Emma, 39, was reported missing by her family on Tuesday 30 April after she failed to turn up at work.
Her body was discovered by a police search dog in the Glentrool Forest in June 2019.
Mr Willox, 41, denies murdering 39-year-old Emma at his home at Fairfield Park, Monkton, South Ayrshire, on 28 April 2019 by means unknown.
He also denies attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of her body at Glentrool Forest.
The trial before judge Lord Mulholland continues.