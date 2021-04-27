Cyclist's wife urges Blantyre hit-and-run driver to 'do the right thing'
- Published
The wife of a cyclist "left for dead" in a hit-and-run crash in South Lanarkshire has urged the driver to "do the right thing and hand yourself in".
Mark Richards, 50, suffered three spinal fractures when he was knocked off his bike in a cycle lane in Blantyre on Saturday morning.
The driver of a dark-coloured Vauxhall Insignia failed to stop at the scene on Spittal Terrace, near Hamilton Road.
Mr Richards remains in hospital where his condition is "serious but stable".
His wife Carol has joined police calls for the driver - and other witnesses - to come forward.
Mrs Richards appealed directly to the driver while speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime show.
She said: "Hand yourself in, go to the police and do the right thing. What if this had been your father or brother?
"We all make mistakes but you have to own up to your mistakes and do the responsible thing."
She added: "If you are out there and you're feeling scared, every day you are making this worse for yourself.
"You are adding, potentially, to the charges."
Experienced cyclist Mr Richards was on his normal three-hour Saturday training run when he was hit in the cycle lane of the road at about 11:25.
A passer-by saw the aftermath of the incident and stopped to help before phoning the emergency services and Mrs Richards.
She drove to the scene to find her husband lying on the grass verge "conscious and able to speak but in a lot of pain".
"He was moving his legs", Mrs Richards said. "I could see that he wasn't paralysed or anything like that, but he kept saying that his back was very, very painful.
"His clothes had all been torn and there was quite a lot of blood."
Back brace
Mrs Richards said her initial fears were that her husband, who is director of nursing at Carstairs Hospital, had suffered a shoulder break or broken ribs.
But the trauma team at Glasgow University Hospital later identified three spinal fractures which will mean he will have to wear a back brace for up to three months.
"As far as spinal injuries go, it could have been worse", Mrs Richards said. "They are stable fractures and don't need surgical intervention, so that was a huge relief to us.
"Hopefully he will get stronger every day and his fitness is a huge thing."
Mrs Richards said her family still remained extremely concerned about her husband, who she described as "the loveliest, most easy-going kind of guy".
She said: "He's a father and his children are missing him because Mark is never, never away from home and our girls are really worried about what their dad is going to be like when he comes home.
"Is he going to be the same dad that left on Saturday morning to go out on his bike?"
Renewing her appeal to the driver involved in the smash, Mrs Richards added: "It will help Mark's recovery to know that you have done the right thing.
"Don't hide any longer and make it harder for yourself. Please do the right thing and phone Police Scotland."
Dashcam footage
A Police Scotland spokesman said a number of witnesses had already come forward.
But officers remain particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.
Sgt Raymond Giulianotti, at East Kilbride Police Station, said: "If you were either on Spittal Terrace or A724, Hamilton Road, heading from Blantyre to Cambuslang between 11.10am and 11.30am on Saturday morning, then please get in touch with officers.
"No matter how insignificant you think any information is, please make police aware as it may assist in our inquiries."