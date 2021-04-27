Emma Faulds: Neighbour saw man driving victim's car
The neighbour of Emma Faulds has told a murder trial he saw a man driving her car - hours after she was allegedly murdered.
Ms Faulds' body was found in a remote forest in Galloway, on 12 June 2019.
Steven Robison, 37, was giving evidence at the trial of Ross Willox, 41, who denies murdering Ms Faulds at his home in South Ayrshire on 28 April 2019.
Mr Robison said he saw Ms Faulds' blue BMW, which had a personalised number plate, at about 07:25 on 29 April.
He was Ms Fauld's downstairs neighbour in Fullerton Road, Kilmarnock, and saw her car in Fullerton Street.
Ms Faulds, who was 39, was reported missing on Tuesday 30 April 2019 after failing to turn up for work at Kibble School in Paisley, Renfrewshire.
The High Court in Glasgow has heard she was at Mr Willox's home in Monkton, South Ayrshire, for a chat and a drink on the evening of Sunday 28 April.
Mr Robison said: "I saw Emma's car pull out from a parked position at the bowling club and it drove up the street towards her property."
Mr Robison told the court he noticed the car as he was being given a lift to work.
Prosecutor Paul Kearney asked: "Was it Emma's car?" and Mr Robison replied: "Yes, I recognised the number plate."
'There was a man in the car'
The witness was asked who he saw in the car and said: "There was a man in the car."
Mr Kearney said: "Was there anyone in the passenger seat?" and Mr Robison replied: "Not that I noticed."
The prosecutor then said: "Emma had long, straight, blonde hair, do you think if she had been in the passenger seat you would have seen her?" and the witness replied : "I think there's a very good chance."
Mr Kearney then said: "Did you see anything like that?" and Mr Robison replied: "No."
The neighbour was then asked if he had ever seen anyone else driving Emma's car and replied: "Never."
He described the driver as white, with brushed back dark hair and wearing a light top and added: "He was taller than me. I'm 5ft 5 in."
After being shown CCTV of the incident, Mr Robison was asked by defence QC Donald Findlay: "The car does not move out of the parking space until you have passed it.
"If you are wrong about seeing the car moving why should anyone accept your accuracy of your description of the driver?"
The witness replied: "I described what I thought I saw at the time."
Search procedure
Police officer Mark McClure told the court that he and a colleague spoke to Mr Willox at his home at about 20:00 on 30 April 2019.
He said: "Mr Willox was asked if he had driven Emma Faulds' car anytime and said no he hadn't."
PC McClure was asked by defence QC Donald Findlay if he and his colleague had searched Mr Willox's home saying: "You could have looked at the house, the caravan and the decking," and the constable replied: "He could have refused to let us search."
The police officer then added: "The procedure is we search the last place a missing person was known to have been."
He said that Mr Willox had told them that the last place Ms Faulds was was her home.
Mr Willox denies all the charges against him, including murdering Ms Faulds by means unknown.
The trial, before judge Lord Mulholland, continues.