Consultation into future of Strathfillan wigwams
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland News
- Published
A consultation is being carried out into the future of the Strathfillan wigwams on the West Highland Way after they suffered losses.
Scotland's Rural College (SRUC), which owns the site between Crianlarich and Tyndrum, said it had to consider how the business operated after losing £8,000 a month last year.
It said it would reopen to honour all of this year's summer bookings.
The consultation period runs until 30 September.
Prof Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive of SRUC, said: "Between now and the end of September, we will continue to support our staff while we review the options and conduct a thorough and careful consultation.
"It is clear that, for a number of people, the future of the Strathfillan wigwams, is an emotive issue."
A spokesman for the SRUC said the wigwams had experienced losses of about £8,000 per month last year despite staff being on furlough for some of the time.
"While these were exceptional circumstances, they demonstrate why we have to carefully consider how the business operates," he said.
"We look forward to speaking with interested parties on how we can find a way forward that works for everyone."
He said members of the public would be able to contribute their views to the consultation online soon.
The site - within the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park - is located at mile 55 of the 96-mile (154km) West Highland Way, which runs from Milngavie to Fort William.
In 2019 about 100,000 people walked part of the way each year, with 36,000 of them completing the route.
There are 22 wooden wigwams at Strathfillan, which is part of a wider area which the SRUC rents from the Scottish government for research and education into upland farming.