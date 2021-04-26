Glasgow student is youngest Mastermind champion at 24
- Published
A 24-year-old student from Glasgow has been crowned the youngest ever champion of the BBC's Mastermind.
Jonathan Gibson won the final by four points - scoring a perfect 11 out of 11 in his specialist subject, the comedy song-writing duo Flanders and Swann.
He had specialised in Agatha Christie's Poirot in the heat and William Pitt the Younger in the semi-final.
The new champion is currently studying a PhD in Modern History at the University of St Andrews.
Mastermind has been running on the BBC since 1972.
Monday night's grand final was John Humphrys' last episode after 18 years as host.
The television and radio broadcaster has presented 735 episodes of the quiz show and asked more than 80,000 questions during that time.
The new series, hosted by BBC journalist and newsreader Clive Myrie, will be on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer later this year.