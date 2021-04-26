Campaigners call for more Glasgow libraries to reopen
Campaigners are calling for Glasgow's libraries to reopen more quickly.
Only 19 of the city's 33 libraries will open their doors this week - now that the Covid restrictions have relaxed to allow their reopening.
All facilities have been closed for much of the last 12 months because of the pandemic.
Glasgow Life, the charity that operates the libraries, said many places needed to be modified to ensure they complied with Covid regulations.
Last year it warned that many services faced an uncertain future due to the impact of lockdown on its finances.
Eighteen of the city's libraries will reopen on Tuesday, with another reopening on Friday.
But four more libraries not are due to reopen until June. Another library is due to open by the end of August.
Covid modifications needed
Glasgow Life said these libraries would be reopening for the first time since March 2020 and needed to be modified to ensure they complied with Covid-19 regulations, including the introduction of one-way systems and the installation of hand-sanitising stations and screens.
Because of significant upgrades being required for the buildings which house Maryhill and Whiteinch libraries, Glasgow Life said it was exploring the feasibility of moving library services to its other venues nearby.
But campaign group Save Glasgow Libraries says it wants the libraries to remain in their current buildings.
It urged the public to take part in "read-ins" outside Whiteinch and Maryhill libraries.
In a statement posted on its website, Glasgow Life addressed local concerns, adding: "We are committed to finding solutions to the challenges created by both the impact of age and Covid and to continuing to deliver library services within the Maryhill and Whiteinch communities."
Campaigners have expressed concern over the last year that some local libraries would never reopen after lockdown.
To draw attention to their concerns, the Save Glasgow Libraries campaign held weekly "read-ins" outside libraries, asking readers to bring along a book to read quietly together.
The campaigners say their actions led to Glasgow City Council passing a motion to reopen the city's libraries as soon as it was safe to do so.
It also led to Glasgow Life receiving a pay out of £100m from the Scottish government to ensure venues could afford to reopen.
A spokesperson for the campaign said communities in some parts of the city would again be without a library for the school summer holidays.
The spokesperson added that residents relied on libraries for "education, mental health and sense of belonging to our communities".
"We are lucky to have fantastic, purpose-built library buildings in this city and we want to see every one of them, and the staff who work in them, looked after and invested in properly," they added.
When will your local library be reopening?
- Anniesland Library - Reopens Tuesday 27 April
- Baillieston Library - Reopens end of August
- Bridgeton Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April
- Cardonald Library - Reopens on Tuesday 27 April
- Castlemilk Library - Reopens on Tuesday 27 April
- Dennistoun Library - Reopens on Tuesday 27 April
- Drumchapel Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April
- Easterhouse Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April
- Elder Park Library - Will reopen in 2022 due to ongoing refurbishment
- Gorbals Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April
- Govanhill Library - Reopens on Tuesday 27 April
- Hillhead Library - Reopens on Friday 30 April
- Ibrox Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April
- Knightswood Library - Reopens on Tuesday 27 April
- Langside Library - Reopens end of August
- Milton Library - Reopens week of 14 June
- Parkhead Library - Reopens end of June
- Partick Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April
- Pollok Library - Reopens week of 14 June
- Pollokshaws Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April
- Pollokshields Library - Reopens end of August
- Possilpark Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April
- Riddrie Library - Reopens on Tuesday 27 April
- Royston Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April
- Shettleston Library - Has been open for PC access only, will reopen more fully on Tuesday 27 April (but will close at end of June for planned maintenance)
- Springburn Library - Reopens week of 14 June
- The Mitchell Library - Reopens on Tuesday 27 of April
- Woodside Library - Reopens mid-September due to ongoing refurbishment