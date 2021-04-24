Woman dies after being pulled from water at Helensburgh pier
- Published
A woman has died after getting into difficulty in water off Helensburgh pier, police have said.
The woman, who was 25, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene on Friday evening.
Emergency services were alerted at about 17:15 and investigations continue into the circumstances of the incident in the Argyll and Bute town.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
Images from the scene show police tape sealing off part of the pier, which has a "no swimming" sign, and white-suited forensic officers analysing the area.