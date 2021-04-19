No fatal accident inquiry into Cameron House deaths
There will be no fatal accident inquiry into the deaths of two men during a fire at Cameron House Hotel.
Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley died in the blaze at the luxury hotel by Loch Lomond in December 2017.
Their families have called for an FAI into their deaths.
However the Crown Office confirmed it would not hold an inquiry as the circumstances of the incident had already been established in a multi-agency investigation.
The blaze was started after a night porter placed a plastic bag of ashes in the concierge cupboard.
A preliminary forensic report was submitted to Police Scotland in May 2018.
But it took a further two years and seven months until the case came to court. Only then did the families of the men who died and the survivors find out the full details of what happened.
In January, Cameron House was fined £500,000 after admitting breaches of fire safety rules, while porter Christopher O'Malley was given a community payback order for breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.
A coroner in England has ruled that the couple, who were from North London, were unlawfully killed.
In a statement published on Monday, the Crown Office confirmed their lawyers had decided not to hold an inquiry into the deaths of Mr Dyson and Mr Midgley.
They said the investigation carried out by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), West Dunbartonshire Council and Police Scotland was overseen by the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service.
It led to criminal prosecutions in which Cameron House Resort (Loch Lomond) Limited and Christopher O'Malley admitted responsibility for the fatal fire, they added.
They said the purpose of a fatal accident inquiry was to determine the cause of death and to establish what lessons could be learned for the future in order to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.
The Crown's legal team were satisfied that the reasons for the Cameron House tragedy had been established and that the circumstances of the deaths were publicly identified during the prosecution process.
The sheriff's sentencing statements from these cases were published and provided an account of the events of the fire and the failings which were admitted.
The fire service, it said, would also engage with the accommodation sector to highlight the investigation and inform best practice.
In light of the judicial findings and safety review, the Crown Office concluded that the public interest would not be further served by an FAI as "the purpose of such an inquiry has already been met".
Alistair Duncan, head of the Crown's health and safety investigation unit said: "COPFS appreciates the impact the fire has had on the families and friends of Mr Dyson and Mr Midgley and many other people who were at the hotel that night.
"The nearest relatives of those who lost their lives have been provided with detailed reasons for the decision not to hold an FAI and our thoughts are with them at this time."
The families of Mr Dyson and Mr Midgley were consulted before the decision was taken.
However, should they ask for a review of the decision, it would be conducted by legal staff with no previous involvement in the matter.