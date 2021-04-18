Glasgow mother's plea over unsolved murder of Tony Ferns
A mother has said her "life is on hold" as she made an appeal for information two years on from her son's murder in Glasgow.
Tony Ferns was in his Audi A3 in the city's Thornliebank on 18 April, 2019 when a man approached and assaulted him.
The 33-year-old made it to his home nearby with serious injuries where paramedics fought to save his life.
However, Mr Ferns died with his mother Phyllis watching on.
A murder inquiry was launched and more than 600 people have been spoken to as officers examined thousands of hours of CCTV footage.
Two years later, his mother has appealed to members of the public for help.
She said: "I cannot believe it is now two years since my son Tony was brutally murdered and taken away from me forever.
"My life is on hold. I have not been able to move on or accept the fact I won't see my boy again.
"I need closure. I need the person or persons responsible to be prosecuted.
"I appeal and plead with anyone who has any information to contact police or Crimestoppers."
Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information which assists the investigation into Mr Ferns' murder.
Det Ch Insp Gillian Grant, who is leading the inquiry, said: "I am determined to find whoever is responsible for Tony's murder. It's clear he was a much-loved son and partner and is deeply missed by his family.
"I am convinced there are people out there who have information, vital to this investigation, who have failed to come forward.
"This may be down to fear or some misplaced loyalty to those responsible for this horrific crime, but please do the right thing and contact us, you can be assured your information will be treated in the utmost confidence."