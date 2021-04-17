BBC News

Glasgow puppy reunited with owners after armed raid

Published
image copyrightDavid Waters
image captionCairo, an American Bulldog, was missing for two days

A nine-week-old puppy stolen from a house in Glasgow by masked men armed with knives has been reunited with its owners.

Police said on Wednesday evening three men wearing black balaclavas broke into a house in the city's Pollok area.

They threatened the dog's owner with a bladed weapon and then stole the American Bulldog, called Cairo.

The dog was found on Friday evening by the side of a road in the Shettleston area of Glasgow.

Owners David Waters and Caitlin Maley got a tip off through social media that Cairo had been left outside a block of flats.

Mr Waters said the dog has been checked over by a vet and is in good condition.

He said: "We're just delighted to get Cairo back, it's been a crazy few days."

image copyrightPolice Handout
image captionCairo, pictured before the theft, has now been reunited with his owners

