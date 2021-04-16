Sunshine on Leith actor faces jail for sex attack on woman
- Published
Scottish actor Kevin Guthrie is facing a jail term after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at a flat in Glasgow
The Sunshine on Leith star, 33, had denied the charge and told Glasgow Sheriff Court he had only "helped" woman after she fell ill.
However the jury was told that his DNA was found inside her underwear.
Sheriff Tom Hughes told him he had taken advantage of the woman while she was in a "vulnerable position".
He said: "The jury say you were found in a position of trust while you were supposed to be looking after her.
"Your position stands in direct contrast to the one of your friend Scott Reid whose actions were highly commendable.
"He rushed to her aid when something happened outside his home and he cared for her.
"This must carry a custodial sentence for this serious matter you have been found guilty of."
Guthrie, who also starred in the Fantastic Beasts films and Netflix series The English Game, wept as the verdict was delivered after the four day trial.
Called NHS 24
The attack happened at the flat of Scott Reid - a fellow actor best known as Methadone Mick in BBC's Still Game - on 30 September 2017.
The 29-year-old woman had been due to meet the men at a bar in Glasgow but Mr Reid received a call from a taxi driver to collect her as she appeared ill.
He and Guthrie helped the woman into the flat in Glasgow's Kelvindale and put her on a bed.
The court heard Mr Reid called NHS 24 and left Guthrie in the room "to make sure she was OK".
The woman told the court: "I remember my top being lifted up and my bra being held down."
She was groped by Guthrie before he performed a sex act on her.
She went on: "There would be times when Scott would come back in the room and he would pull the covers back on top of me and pull my top down."
Guthrie carried out a further two sexual acts and kissed her on the mouth. He would stop when Scott came into the room.
Guthrie's DNA was found on the inside of the woman's underpants.
He told the court: "I can't for the life of me explain in any rational sense how that happened."
Guthrie denied the accusations agreeing with his QC Gordon Jackson that it had instead been a "panic situation" due to the woman's condition.
Guthrie was put on the sex offenders list. He was bailed pending sentencing next month.