Man jailed for killing Motherwell partygoer after T-shirt jibe
- Published
A man who stabbed a partygoer to death after a jibe about a T-shirt has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years.
Callum Andrews struck Terry Smith 11 times at a flat in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire in August 2019.
Jurors heard he used such force that the handle of the knife snapped.
Andrews, 22, was earlier found guilty of murder after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. A second man, 20-year-old Connor Docherty, was convicted of assault.
The trial heard that Lindsey Davidson - a friend of Mr Smith - had been at a party at Doonside Tower that night.
She recalled him "teasing" Connor Doherty about what he was wearing.
Miss Davidson said: "It was just whatever was on his T-shirt. He was just winding him up - that was the way Terry was."
She said in evidence that Andrews got a knife from the kitchen and "just went for Terry".
Within 30 seconds, Mr Smith - who was known as TJ - was lying dead on the living room floor with the blade of the knife still embedded in him.
Mr Smith, 30, had a child and his partner was pregnant at the time of his death.
Jailing Andrews for life, with a minimum term of 15 years, the judge Lady Stacey said: "Terry Smith's partner has been left paralysed by grief.
"None of what happened makes any sense to the family who have been left behind.
"You have to live with the knowledge that what you did took another man's life."
The court heard that Andrews later boasted about what he had done.
He claimed he was acting under provocation after his friend Doherty was threatened by Mr Smith.
His QC Tony Graham said what happened that night was "spontaneous" and a result of "poor thinking".
Doherty was also charged with murder but was acquitted following the trial.
He was instead convicted of the reduced charge of assaulting Mr Smith to his injury by smashing a vase and a bottle over his head.
Lady Stacey ordered Doherty - who plans to join the Army - to be of good behaviour. He will return to court in six months.