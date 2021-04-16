Car driven at man and child in 'attempted murder' in Glasgow
- Published
A car was deliberately driven at a 10-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in a "targeted" murder attempt in Glasgow, police have said.
Officers said the pair were not injured but were left "badly shaken".
The attack happened in Burnett Road in the city's Barlanark area at about 20:30 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland is treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed to the public to contact them with any information.
Det Con Sarah Steven said: "The motive for this crime is not known, however, we believe that the attack was targeted.
"I am appealing to the local community in trying to identify the suspect. I'm sure there is information out there which would assist our investigation and I would urge people to pass it on.
"I would also ask motorists with dash cams to check their footage, it's possible they have images which could assist enquires."