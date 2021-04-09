Family tribute to 'amazing mum' who died in motorbike crash
A family has paid tribute to an "amazing mum" who died in a motorbike crash in Lanarkshire.
Yvonne Motherwell's Suzuki bike was involved in a collision with a black BMW on the A706 near Wilsontown last Saturday.
Her family said the 53-year-old, from the Lanark area, had died doing "something she loved".
The 20-year-old BMW driver was arrested over the crash, but was later released pending further inquiries.
In a statement, Ms Motherwell's family said: "Our mum was so amazing, brave and strong and we are so very proud.
'Best friend behind'
"Always smiling or laughing, she made life so effortless and fun, and could always make the best out of any situation.
"We take great comfort knowing your last moments were spent on your bike with the sunshine on your face, and with your best friend behind you.
"We know that you wouldn't have wanted it any other way. You died doing something you loved the most and will continue to do so wherever you may be."
Police Scotland said the investigation into the crash was ongoing. Officers appealed for anyone with information to contact them.