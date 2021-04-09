Glasgow museums and venues to reopen from 26 April
- Published
Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Riverside Museum, Emirates Arena and other public buildings are set to reopen from 26 April.
Glasgow Life has announced opening dates for more than 90 city venues over the following weeks.
The charity, which delivers culture and leisure services for Glasgow City Council, said visitor numbers would be restricted due to social distancing.
The move comes as Covid lockdown restrictions are eased in Scotland.
Glasgow Life said reopenings would be subject to local infection rates and the city being in, or below, level three of the Scottish government's Covid protection levels.
Chief executive, Dr Bridget McConnell, said: "Visits will look a little different as we ensure that facilities are safe for everyone. We look forward to welcoming people back in the weeks and months ahead.
"The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact, but with the easing of restrictions, people will once again be able to access many of the services they rely on."
Glasgow Life has already reopened 10 libraries across the city for computer and internet access, plus 14 outdoor sports venues including pitches, tennis and bowls facilities, in line with Scottish government guidance.
The Mitchell Library will reopen on Tuesday 27 April. Other community and sports facilities including Hillhead Library, Glasgow BMX Centre and Tollcross International Swimming Centre will open their doors in the following weeks.
Covid safety measures will still be in place and advance booking will be required for some venues.
The charity warned last year that many services faced an uncertain future due to the impact of lockdown on its finances.
More than 18 million people used Glasgow Life services in 2019 before the pandemic hit. Its operating budget was £115.5m.
Last month, Glasgow City Council confirmed it would provide a £100m safety net to stabilise the charity's financial position.