Police identify car involved in Bothwell hit-and-run on boy, 13
Police believe a grey Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a hit-and-run in South Lanarkshire which left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.
The teenager was struck by a five-door car on Main Street in Bothwell, near the Co-op store, at about 14:30 on Monday.
He was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
Officers believe the car sustained damage to the passenger-side headlamp.
Sgt Andy Shearer, of the Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: "We are keen to trace the driver of the vehicle involved in this incident as soon as possible.
"I am appealing to anyone who might have information, dashcam footage or knowledge of a damaged grey Vauxhall Corsa to get in touch.
"To the driver, I am also making a direct appeal, do the right thing and come forward."