Death of woman in Maryhill flat treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of a 54-year-old woman whose body was found in a flat in Glasgow is being treated as suspicious by police.
Officers were called to a house in Cumlodden Drive in the Maryhill area of the city at about 17:25 Tuesday and discovered the woman's body inside.
Police Scotland said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to establish the cause of her death.
A police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are continuing. A police presence remains in the area."