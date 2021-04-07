Covid-breach kayaker stuck on Loch Lomond island without paddle
A kayaker who breached Covid rules by travelling from England to camp at Loch Lomond had to be rescued after getting stuck on an island without a paddle.
The man, who has not been named, had been camping on the west side of Inchtavannach over the Easter weekend.
He returned to his kayak after a walk around the island on Tuesday afternoon to find his paddle missing.
Police were alerted and the Loch Lomond Rescue Boat was sent out to take him back to his car on the mainland.
A statement issued by the Loch Lomond Rescue Boat confirmed the man and his equipment had been safely dropped off at Aldochly, near Luss.
It said: "This person had travelled from England to camp on the island for the Easter weekend.
"Please could we remind all to stick to the Covid rules and keep people safe."