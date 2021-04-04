Woman dies in motorbike crash in South Lanarkshire
- Published
A 53-year-old woman has died in a crash between her motorbike and a car near the village of Forth in South Lanarkshire.
The Suzuki bike was in a collision with a BMW on the A706 at about 16:30 on Saturday. She died at the scene.
A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash then released to allow further investigation.
Police Scotland asked for witnesses to contact them to establish the full circumstances.
Constable Gemma Blackadder said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.
"We are aware that there were a number of people at the scene of the crash.
"Our investigation remains ongoing and we are asking for anyone with information to please come forward."
The incident follows the death of a 62-year-old biker on Friday, after he was involved in a crash with a car on the A85 in Argyll and Bute.