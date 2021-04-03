Biker dies in crash with car in Argyll and Bute
- Published
A 62-year-old biker has died after he was involved in a crash with a car in Argyll and Bute.
Police were called to the A85 east of Connel, near Oban, after his Kawasaki motorbike collided with a black Mitsubishi Outlander at about 14:30 on Friday.
The man was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The road was closed for nine hours while an investigation took place.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses, including anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time of the crash.
Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white Transit van who may have witnessed the incident.
Insp Archie McGuire warned motorists to take care on the roads as lockdown measures ease due to increase in traffic.
He said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved in this crash.
"Roads may be busier than they have been in recent weeks and we would ask that motorists stay vigilant when making essential journeys."