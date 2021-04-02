Man arrested in connection with Easterhouse murder
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Easterhouse have made an arrest.
Kamil Charyszyan, 35, was critically injured following an incident on Conisborough Road, which happened at about 22:00 on Sunday.
Police said a 20-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the murder.
A force spokesman said inquiries were continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with any information should contact officers.
