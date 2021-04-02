BBC News

Man arrested in connection with Easterhouse murder

image captionKamil Charyszyan, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Conisborough Road, Easterhouse

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Easterhouse have made an arrest.

Kamil Charyszyan, 35, was critically injured following an incident on Conisborough Road, which happened at about 22:00 on Sunday.

Police said a 20-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the murder.

A force spokesman said inquiries were continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with any information should contact officers.

