Man charged with murder after death in Blantyre flat
- Published
Detectives investigating the death of a man in South Lanarkshire have charged a suspect with murder.
The 33-year-old, who has not been named, was discovered in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, at about 15:30 on Wednesday.
Police Scotland confirmed a 20-year-old man, who was initially arrested in connection with the death, has now been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Saturday.
Det Insp Frank Travers, from the force's major investigations team, said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances and there would be a continued police presence in the area.
He added: "I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and assistance.
"This appears to have been an isolated incident and anyone with concerns is asked to get in touch with officers."