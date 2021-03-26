TRNSMT music festival moved from July to September
The TRNSMT festival has been moved from its traditional July slot to September, organisers have announced.
But the switch of dates means Lewis Capaldi will no longer be able to fulfil his Sunday headline slot.
The Brit Award winner will return in 2022 but has been replaced this year by The Chemical Brothers.
The other original headliners, Liam Gallagher and The Courteeners, will appear as planned at the event which will be held from 10-12 September.
The 2020 event was cancelled in April last year, a month after the first Covid lockdown was announced.
Festival director Geoff Ellis said he was delighted to announce the new dates after a year of uncertainty for the live music industry.
He added: "We had initially hoped for the festival to take place in July as planned, but a combination of the timetable to exit lockdown and the preparation time needed to put on an event of TRNSMT's scale means this wasn't possible.
"September gives us the opportunity to put on the best festival we can for our fans after such a long time without any live music, and we will, of course, work with all relevant authorities to ensure we follow any guidelines that may be in place in September."
Mr Ellis also thanked fans for their "patience and support" over the last 12 months.
Belladrum off until 2022
Saturday headliner Liam Gallagher said: "Brothers and Sisters, can't wait to get up to Glasgow TRNSMT and blow your minds. It's been far too long. C'mon you know LG x"
Tickets already purchased will be valid for September and information will be sent out detailing what people should do if they can no longer attend.
The news comes after organisers of the Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival confirmed the July event has been cancelled for a second year.
But unlike TRNSMT the event, at Beauly near Inverness, will not be moved to later in the year and will not go ahead again until 2022.