Bid to identify man after body found in grounds of Paisley hospital
- Published
Police are appealing for information in a bid to identify a man whose body was found in the grounds of the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.
The man, who was white and aged between 20 and 30, was discovered off Craw Road at about 07:20 on Wednesday.
His death is being treated as unexplained.
He was of thin build and had Stephen tattooed on his inner right forearm and a design including the word Mum and a green rose on his outer left forearm.
He was wearing a blue hooded top with a zip, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers. He was also wearing a crucifix around his neck.
'Not a patient'
Det Insp Ian Ross, said: "Sadly, despite our inquiries so far, we have been unable to identify this man.
"We want to establish his identity in order to update his next of kin.
"We are liaising with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde as part of these inquiries and the man is not believed to have been a patient at the Royal Alexandra Hospital on Wednesday."
He asked anyone with information to contact police.