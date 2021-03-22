Murder inquiry after man stabbed to death in Easterhouse
A murder inquiry has been launched after a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in Glasgow on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called out to reports that a man had been found injured in Conisborough Road in Easterhouse at about 22:05.
He was pronounced dead at the scene with the death being treated as murder.
Police said the victim had been confronted by a group of three men and a woman before one man attacked him and he suffered a fatal stab wound.
Officers said there was "limited information" about the people involved.
One was described as a white man, about 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with a pale complexion and short hair.
He was wearing a dark jacket, dark tracksuit trousers and a light-coloured baseball cap.
Bladed weapon
He was carrying a "large bladed weapon".
Another man in the group was also described as white, wearing dark clothing and dark footwear with short or shaved hair.
The third man was white and wearing a dark top with the hood up, while the woman was described as white, with a heavy build and blonde hair.
She was wearing a light-coloured sweatshirt, a dark body warmer or waistcoat, dark trousers and light-coloured trainers.
Det Ch Insp Alan McAlpine said they were working to establish the exact circumstances and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
"A young man has lost his life and we need to trace whoever is responsible," he said.
"I am sure members of the local community will have information around this incident and I would urge them to pass it on.
"The victim's family deserves to know what happened to their loved one."
He said extra officers would be patrolling the area and anyone with concerns could speak to them.