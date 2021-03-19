Man charged with murder after body find in Parkhead flat
A man has been charged with murder after the death of Valerijs Litvins in Glasgow.
The 45-year-old's body was discovered in a flat in Burgher Street in Parkhead on Sunday 7 March.
Eduard Maslov appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
The 47-year-old from Glasgow made no plea and was remanded in custody. He will appear again within eight days.
