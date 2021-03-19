Four charged with attempted murder after Hamilton station stabbing
Four people - including a teenage boy and girl - have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Hamilton.
A man was attacked at Hamilton Central station in South Lanarkshire last Saturday night.
A man and a woman, both aged 31, a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were arrested and have been charged over the incident.
Police said the man sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
British Transport Police said its inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
