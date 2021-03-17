Covid in Scotland: Large crowd gathers in Glasgow park
- Published
A large crowd which gathered in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park has been dispersed by the police.
Officers from Police Scotland were called to the park in the city's West End at about 16:30 where people were urged to head home.
Current Covid restrictions mean only four adults from two separate households are allowed to meet up outdoors.
No arrests were made and no fines were issued to those who gathered.
The sunny weather may have encouraged the crowds to congregate, and images shared on social media suggested that some were celebrating St Patrick's Day.