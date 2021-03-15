Two injured in lifeboat drill on RRS Sir David Attenborough
- Published
Two people were injured during testing of lifeboats on the polar ship RRS Sir David Attenborough while it was in Scotland.
The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) said the incident on 4 March involved minor injuries.
The research ship was in Loch Buie, Mull, at the time of the accident.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch said a member of crew was inside a lifeboat when it rolled on its side and fell overboard.
BAS said: "We can confirm that on Thursday 4 March a lifeboat failed to deploy correctly during testing.
"Two people sustained minor injuries.
"An independent investigation is in progress. To protect patient confidentiality British Antarctic Survey does not disclose personal information."
Sea trials
The £200m vessel, which took four years to construct, started a series of sea trials last year.
The Attenborough came to the public's attention in 2016 in an online initiative in which the public was asked to suggest a name.
"Boaty McBoatface" was the suggestion that gained most support.
UK government ministers, however, rejected this as inappropriate, and ordered that one of the country's most recognisable TV personalities, with a lifetime's association with the natural world, be honoured instead.