Man seriously injured in Hamilton train station stabbing
- Published
A man has suffered serious injures after he was stabbed on the platform of a train station.
He was attacked at Hamilton Central station in South Lanarkshire just after 21:20 on Saturday.
The man had stepped off a train with his partner at the same time as group of three men and a woman.
An altercation with this group took place and he was stabbed, British Transport Police said.
The man was treated by paramedics and remained in hospital on Sunday.
Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.