Rangers issue apology after football abuse report
Rangers have apologised and expressed "sincere sympathy" to victims of child abuse in Scottish football.
The acknowledgement comes a month after the publication of a Scottish FA report into historical sex abuse allegations in the sport.
Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Motherwell and Partick Thistle were all named in the report, with the other four clubs apologising in February.
The Ibrox club have joined them after taking "time to consider" the findings.
The SFA report recommended that the clubs named should say sorry to the victims to help them move on.
It also found there were varying levels of suspicion about the problem that could have been acted on.
'Sincere sympathy'
In a statement, Rangers said it was "time for all of Scottish football to learn from and take responsibility for mistakes made in the past".
It added: "We fully acknowledge the impact of these events and the enduring effect on individual lives. We apologise to anyone personally affected by abuse within Scottish football.
"We are firmly committed to ensuring openness and transparency in relation to this issue and agree on the uninterrupted ethical obligation of clubs over time, irrespective of changes.
"We express our sincere sympathy to all individuals who have suffered abuse within the Scottish game and commend the bravery of all survivors who have come forward."
The club's statement added that the club is at "the forefront of child safety and wellbeing" in football.
A number of those accused in the report have now been convicted but others have since died.
The review was commissioned by the Scottish FA following allegations of abuse in Scottish football and beyond and was led by former children's charity executive, Martin Henry.
A total of 97 recommendations have been made and the Scottish FA has previously said the majority of those have either been actioned or work to do so is under way.