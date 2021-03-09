Man charged over Glasgow football pitches stabbings
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two attempted murders and a serious assault in Glasgow.
Three men, two aged 21 and one aged 19, were stabbed in a car park at Greenfield Park football pitches on Duror Street at about 20:20 on Saturday, 27 February.
All three men were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
The arrested man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later.
Det Sgt Stephen Greenshields, of Shettleston CID, said: "We would like to thank the local community for helping us with our investigation and providing information."