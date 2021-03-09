Nicola Sturgeon 'cannot turn a blind eye' to Rangers crowds
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she "cannot simply turn a blind eye" to crowds of Rangers supporters breaching lockdown rules at the weekend.
There were mass gatherings at the club's stadium and in the centre of Glasgow after Rangers clinched its first league title since 2011.
Ms Sturgeon said the club could have done more to stop it happening.
She said there were discussions taking place to make sure the scenes were not repeated.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs during her Covid update that she would report back in due course - and certainly ahead of the Old Firm match scheduled for 21 March - on the outcome of those discussions.
"We will have to try to assure ourselves there will be no repeat of the scenes we saw at the weekend and that, frankly, is very much a work in progress," Ms Sturgeon said.
The first minister began her weekly Covid restrictions update saying she shared the "anger and despair" of the vast majority of people as crowds of supporters flagrantly breached the rules.
"The behaviour witnessed at the weekend was disgraceful and selfish," she said.
She said that no matter how legitimately angry people feel they must not allow the irresponsible behaviour of a minority to set us all back.
The first minister said the police were put in a "deeply invidious situation" by the behaviour of the fans and she would speaking to the chief constable to consider what further action might be necessary to avoid any repeat.
Police Scotland's chief constable Ian Livingstone has asked a leading QC John Scott to review the force's response to Rangers' title celebrations.
He will examine how officers handled the mass gatherings at Ibrox and Glasgow's George Square.
Mr Livingstone said he wants to consider "any relevant issues" for the policing of future events.
Earlier Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said there had been a "lack of support" from Rangers despite repeated requests. He described the behaviour of some supporters as "disgraceful".
Ms Sturgeon also said Rangers needed to show much more leadership.
In response to a question from Scottish Green leader Patrick Harvie, she said: "At no point did Rangers simply and unequivocally say to their fans 'stay at home' or when they were gathered say 'go home'."
In an earlier statement, Rangers said its fans had been urged to follow lockdown guidelines. The club has yet to respond to strong criticism from police and politicians.
Officers made 28 arrests and handed out fixed penalty notices for offences including assaulting police officers, sectarian-related breaches of the peace, breaking Covid rules and use of pyrotechnics.
Police said no officers were injured and confirmed those arrested were aged 18 to 44.
On Tuesday, Mr Livingstone said the mass gatherings had been"spontaneous and intense".
He added: "This should not have happened given the continuing public health crisis.
"Experienced officers, highly-skilled in public order management, took appropriate steps to manage these challenging circumstances to protect people and minimise disruption to communities."
The chief praised the overall public support as "remarkable".
Police Scotland asked QC John Scott last April to scrutinise its response to the pandemic and provide updates to the Scottish Police Authority.
Mr Livingstone confirmed Mr Scott had now been asked to consider the events of the weekend in relation to the "fundamental human rights principles of legality, necessity and proportionality."
The independent advisory group, chaired by Mr Scott, is scheduled to meet on 12 March.
Under current Scottish government coronavirus guidance, public gatherings are banned and a maximum of two people from separate households are allowed to meet outdoors.
Glasgow City Council said a number of memorial benches donated by grieving relatives were damaged in George Square, and that it was working to trace the families.
A crowdfunding appeal to pay for the repairs, set up by the owner of the Louden Tavern at Ibrox Stadium, quickly raised its £5,500 target, with any extra funds being donated to the Anthony Nolan cancer charity.
Rangers issued a statement on Monday, in which the club said it had "proactively engaged" with its local MP, the justice minister, the Scottish government, Police Scotland and the SPFL in a bid to to maintain "a cohesive message regarding public safety during the Covid-19 pandemic".
On Twitter, the statement was accompanied by a clip of Gerrard from Friday's pre-match press conference.
The club said it was aware that there could be more "significant milestones" this season, and would "continue to proactively engage with key stakeholders to maintain a cohesive message in relation to government guidance at this present time".
Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith warned there was a "real risk" the celebrations would lead to a spike in Covid infections in the coming weeks.