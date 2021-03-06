Rangers fans gather outside Ibrox despite lockdown
- Published
Some Rangers fans have gathered outside Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow despite coronavirus lockdown rules.
Images posted on social media showed flares being set off and fans singing ahead of Rangers' game against St Mirren.
Under current guidance public gatherings are banned and a maximum of two people from two households are allowed to meet outdoors.
Rangers will win the league if they beat St Mirren and Celtic lose.
Celtic are due to face Dundee United on Sunday.
Football games are taking place behind closed doors with no fans in the stadium.
Some Rangers fans were seen crowding around a car entering the ground as police tried to hold them back.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously criticised fans for gathering in large numbers.
After Celtic fans took part in a protest outside the club's stadium in November, she said: "We have advice against gatherings and every day I stand up here and say avoid crowded places.
"We have a limit on people coming together outside... so it stands to reason any group of people that are gathering together in a crowd are putting themselves and others at risk.
"Whether it's football fans, rugby fans, any other kind of sport fans or just people in general, please don't do it because right now, in the middle of this pandemic, it is a risky thing to do that puts you and other people at risk."