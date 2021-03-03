Man critical after being hit by lorry in Coatbridge
A man who was hit by a lorry in North Lanarkshire is in critical condition in hospital.
The 39-year-old was crossing Kirkshaws Road at its junction with North Road in Coatbridge at about 11:40 on Tuesday when he was struck.
Emergency services were called to the scene and he was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The 48-year-old driver of the lorry was uninjured and police are appealing for witnesses.
Sgt Craig McDonald also asked any drivers with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on its non-emergency line.
