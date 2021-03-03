Argyll postmaster retires after almost 58 years' service
A postmaster has retired on her 81st birthday after almost 58 years working in an Argyll post office.
Winifred Ryan said she would have continued in the role for another 10 years if it was not for her failing eyesight.
She has run Achahoish Post Office from her home since April 1963.
Mrs Ryan said: "I loved the job and meeting people. It kept me occupied and it stopped me moaning to me husband that I was bored."
She added: "I have lovely customers and they have helped me to keep going in the role, even though my eyesight is getting worse, by reading the scales. I have now decided that it is time to retire."
Mrs Ryan said she was looking forward to having more time for painting and plans to use the space where the post office was for growing houseplants.
The nearest post office for communities that were served by Achahoish Post Office is in Lochgilphead.
Christine Boyle, Post Office area manager, said: "Winifred has served her community well and I wish her a very well-earned retirement. She will be sorely missed."