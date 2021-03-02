Body found in Ayrshire in search for missing Jackson Mason
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing from Fenwick in East Ayrshire more than two months ago.
Police said the body found at West Tannacrieff on Sunday had now been identified as Jackson Mason, 31, who was last seen alive on 19 December.
Mr Mason's next of kin have been made aware. His death is being treated as unexplained, pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination.
Officers said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Ch Insp Nathan Calderwood said: "Our thoughts are with Jackson's family and friends at this difficult time.
"I would take the opportunity to thank the local community for their support throughout this enquiry."
Speaking a month after Mr Mason went missing, his sisters said they were "heartbroken and devastated" over his disappearance.
They said they had been out day and night looking for their brother.