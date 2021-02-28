Probe into murder bid and assaults at Glasgow football pitch
Police are investigating an attempted murder and two serious assaults at a Glasgow football pitch.
Officers were called to Greenfield Football Centre in Duror Street, in the east end of the city, at about 20:20 on Saturday.
Three men, two aged 21 and one aged 19, were taken to hospital.
Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
