Motorcyclist dies two days after road crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a road accident in Glasgow earlier this week.
The 61-year-old man died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Wednesday two days after the crash in Royston Road.
The crash near the entrance to the British Car Auctions premises involved a white Honda CB650 motorbike and a grey Ford Kuga car.
Police said the 46-year-old car driver was not injured.
They have appealed for information from witnesses to the crash, which happened at 16:15 on Monday.
