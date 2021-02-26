Two teenagers killed in off-road motorbike crash
Two teenagers have died in North Lanarkshire after an accident involving an off-road motorbike and a van.
Police said the incident happened on Ryde Road, Wishaw, at about 16:30 on Thursday.
A 19-year-old man who was in control of the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.
His pillion passenger, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.
The 34-year-old driver of the white Volkswagen Crafter van suffered minor injuries.
Sgt Ryan McAuley said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this crash.
"Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to come forward."
He urged anyone with relevant dashcam or private CCTV footage to contact officers.
The road was closed for investigations until about 23:00 on Thursday to allow an investigation at the scene.